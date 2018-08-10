ROME (AP) — Newly promoted Serie A team Parma has had its five-point deduction expunged on appeal, while forward Emanuele Calaio saw a two-year ban reduced to less than five months in an attempted match-fixing case.

The Italian football federation announced Thursday that its appeals court has deemed that Parma will instead have to pay a fine of 20,000 euros ($23,000).

Calaio, who was initially fined 20,000 euros with a two-year ban, will now only be banned until Dec. 31 but has had his fine increased to 30,000 euros.

Calaio sent suspect text messages to an opposing player prior to the final match of the Serie B season in May, with Parma needing to beat Spezia to secure automatic promotion.

Calaio, who used to play for Spezia, sent four messages on WhatsApp to defender Filippo De Col, encouraging him and another former teammate Claudio Terzi, to not try too hard. The 36-year-old Calaio has always insisted he was joking.