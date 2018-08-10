BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's military says three soldiers have been kidnapped by a rebel group that is holding peace talks with the government.

Colombia's Army said Thursday that the National Liberation Army grabbed the soldiers while they were off duty and were riding on a bus in the oil-rich province of Arauca. Last week authorities said the rebels kidnapped three policemen and a soldier in the remote Choco province.

With some 2,000 fighters, the ELN is Colombia's largest remaining rebel group. The guerrillas have been holding peace talks with the government since last year, but the sides recently failed to agree on a cease-fire.

During his inauguration speech on Tuesday, Colombia's new President Ivan Duque said he would review the ELN negotiations and will only proceed if the rebels stop their attacks.