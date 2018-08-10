BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|x-Washington
|19
|11
|.633
|½
|Connecticut
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Chicago
|10
|19
|.345
|9
|New York
|7
|22
|.241
|12
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|18
|11
|.621
|4
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Phoenix
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Dallas
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Las Vegas
|12
|17
|.414
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles 82, New York 81
Connecticut 101, Dallas 92
|Thursday's Games
Washington 100, Seattle 77
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<