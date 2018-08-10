  1. Home
The Latest: Relatives of 36 killed in warehouse fire testify

By  Associated Press
2018/08/10 01:34
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016,

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, a member of the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, left, carries away a pallet outside the site

FILE - This June 8, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif. Two men

FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County,

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland,

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland

File - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, an Oakland police officer guards the area in front of the art collective warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of two men convicted in a Northern California warehouse fire that killed36 people (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Relatives of 36 people killed at a warehouse fire in Northern California are testifying during the sentencing of two men convicted in their deaths.

Susan Slocumb's 32-year-old daughter, Donna Kellogg, was killed at the warehouse during an illegal concert in 2016.

Slocumb was the first relative to testify Thursday. She says Derick Almena and Max Harris should be given lengthier sentences than a plea deal calls for.

In a plea bargain with the Alameda County district attorney's office, Almena agreed to a nine-year prison sentence and Harris agreed to six years.

Slocum said the defendants "got off easy in the plea deal."

Judge James Kramer opened the hearing by admonishing everybody to remain calm, saying he expected the hearing to be "heart wrenching."

___

12:00 a.m.

Two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter will face the families of those who died in a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse.

Derick Almena and Max Harris will appear in an Oakland courtroom starting Thursday.

Relatives of the victims are expected to testify about their losses before the two are sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutors say Almena rented the warehouse he dubbed the Ghost Ship and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue before a blaze ripped through it during an illegal concert in 2016. Almena hired Harris to help collect rent and schedule concerts.