PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro is seeking the arrest of a former CIA agent in what the government calls a failed pro-Russia coup in 2016 designed to prevent the Balkan country's NATO membership.

Montenegro's state TV said Thursday that prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for the extradition of Joseph Assad, a U.S. citizen born and raised in Egypt, on charges of participating in a criminal enterprise led by two Russian military spy agency officers.

The Russians and 12 others, mostly Serbs, are on trial in Montenegro over the alleged plot that included plans to assassinate then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic by storming the parliament and taking over power.

Montenegro joined NATO last year despite strong opposition from its longtime Slavic ally Russia. Moscow has denied accusations that it took part in the plot.