WASHINGTON (AP) — Helen Aguirre Ferre, one of the most prominent Latinos serving in the White House, has left her job as director of media affairs.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says Aguirre is taking up a new position as director for strategic communications and public affairs at the National Endowment for the Arts.

Aguirre had held the White House job since the beginning of the Trump administration after serving as the Republican National Committee's director of Hispanic communications.

During her tenure, the White House removed the Spanish-language content from its website, a departure from the two previous administrations.

Aguirre's departure follows that of another high-profile Latino, Carlos Diaz-Rosillo, who left the White House in June.