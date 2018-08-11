Taiwan’s Top 10 Airbnbs

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) -- Staying in a hotel in Taiwan can be surprisingly expensive. This, at least in part, explains the recent boom in B&Bs across the country, but these days, the best of these can be rather pricey too. So, what other options do people have when traveling? Well, much like the rest of the world, Airbnb has become the accommodation choice for many people traveling in Taiwan.

Airbnb is a platform not without its controversies around the world, and this true in Taiwan too. But unlike some other countries, it is still legal to rent your home on Airbnb and, as a result, there are some fantastic properties available to stay in all over Taiwan.

In this article, we have identified our ten favorite Airbnbs in Taiwan.

10. Luxury Room with views of Taipei 101– Taipei （台北）



Situated within walking distance of Taipei Zoo and the Maokong Gondola (貓空纜車), but just a ten-minute drive from Taipei 101 this luxury one-bed apartment offers spectacular views across the mountains and Taipei City. Inside there is space for five people to sleep, a living room, balcony, sunken bath, and even a bar. The apartment features all the usual amenities, but you will need to bring your own towels. The listing is run by a superhost and previous guests have commented on how clean it was.

9. Double Room with Sea View – Hualien （花蓮）



This double bedroom is situated within walking distance of Hualien City center, yet still offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. It is also close to Hualien’s huge night market. Inside, this clean and brightly designed room offers a double bed, private bathroom, and a balcony large enough to sit on and enjoy the views. Guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, parking and access to both a washing machine and even breakfast.

8. Yoshitomo Nara – Kaohsiung （高雄）



The 85 Sky Tower is perhaps Kaohsiung’s most recognizable landmark, so why not stay in it. Airbnb offers that opportunity with this room situated on the 32nd floor, which offers spectacular views across the city. There is a large double bed, private en-suite, and all the usual amenities. The room is newly decorated in a quirky modern style and in addition to being inside one of Taiwan’s most well-known landmarks, you will also be well-placed to visit the rest of the city's favorite destinations.

7. Nature's Paradise - Chenggong Township（台東成功鎮）



Natures Paradise offers guests access to custom-designed and handmade rooms situated in the mountains of Chenggong Township to the north of Taitung. The locations is deep in the forested mountains with spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean below. Depending on which room you choose, you can enjoy a fireplace, a private outdoor bathtub, a window-wall, and even a swing. Meals are available onsite as are all the usual facilities. However, if you are not a pet lover, it may not be for you as the owner has a number of cats and dogs which have free reign over the site.

6. Personal Café - Taoyuan （桃園）



Ever fancy staying in your own private café? Well, one guy in Taoyuan did, so he created one. And now you can stay in it too using Airbnb. Situated in an historic building which has been lovingly converted, guests can enjoy a private bedroom, bathroom, and courtyard, as well as a large café space complete with a Breville 870XL, Amazon Echo, and a projector for movie viewing. If that doesn’t sound unique enough, the owner also keeps a piglet on the rooftop which you can play with and give belly rubs to.

5. Taichung Fengjia（台中逢甲）



If you are looking for something truly unique, then you might just find it at Taichung Fengjia, which is located close to the popular Feng Chia Night Market area. This uniquely designed room features a spectacular ultra-violet light display when you turn out the light, which kids and grown-ups alike will be enchanted by. The room itself offers two large beds and a newly renovated private bathroom. Plentiful bathroom supplies are provided, and the owner strongly recommends eating from the nearby night market.

4. NZ Home – Taipei （台北西門）



NZ Home is situated in the Ximen Shopping district, close to Ximen MRT Station and the Red House. This private room is a bright duplex-style with capacity for four people with two double beds, with one situated on a mezzanine level. The small balcony offers an outdoor seating place and there is even a pocket Wi-Fi available along with all the usual amenities.

3. Yifeng Homestay – Hualien （花蓮）



If you’re looking for somewhere to stay in Hualien that the kids will love, then Yifeng Homestay might just be the place for you. This private room offers them a fantastic fire-engine bunkbed with a slide as well as a green family friendly balcony and roof terrace. Situated on the beautiful and secluded Maple Trail, just five minutes from the city, the room also offers a private bathroom and enough sleeping space for all the family.

2. Modern Apartment with private gym – Kaohsiung (高雄）



This spectacular modern apartment in Zuoying offers cutting edge design with all the modern features and fittings you could wish for. Situated close to the Zuoying HSR station, it offers clean, white rooms, a fantastic kitchen, and even access to a private gym. They are a bit hostile to bringing guests back with you, charging NT$1,200 each and they also classify children over two years old as adults. But, if that doesn’t worry you, this is one of the most impressive Airbnbs in southern Taiwan

1. Sky Glass House - Ren’ai Township, Nantou（南投仁愛鄉）



If you really want to see the beautiful side of Ihla Formosa, then the Sky Glass House on Yingying Farm, high in the mountains of Nantou County, is the place to head. This truly amazing private villa features wrap-around windows which offer stunning views of the Central Mountain Range as well as a prime spot to enjoy sunrise, sunset, and uninterrupted views of the night sky. There are two double beds available and all the usual facilities, plus the hosts can even arrange trips to see fireflies, to the nearby hot springs, and to explore Hehuan Mountain. It may not be the most luxurious Airbnb in Taiwan, but it is certainly the most spectacular.