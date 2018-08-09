NEW YORK (AP) — The spa and beauty industry is booming, but thousands of jobs are going unfilled.

The industry is hoping to change that with a "Get Your Dream Job" campaign designed to elevate the perception of careers in beauty and wellness.

A foundation called Beauty Changes Lives is even offering scholarships for training.

Among the behind-the-scenes jobs that are experiencing rapid growth are positions for eyelash artists who charge anywhere from $200 to $500 for lash treatments and extensions.