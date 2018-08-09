NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As the son of two iconic country musicians, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings was always trying to be unpredictable in his own career as a musician and producer.

In recent years, he's recorded metal, hard rock and concept albums, but he can't really escape his country roots. So he took another left turn to revisit the '80s honky-tonk sound on his new album, "Shooter," out on Friday.

Together with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, Jennings fills the record with rollicking good time tunes in the vein of a Hank Williams Jr. record. Jennings said he felt like there was a "large disenfranchised group of country fans" looking for something different in country music.