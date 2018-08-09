ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's trial say the judge incorrectly admonished them in front of the jury and they want him to correct the error.

Attorneys for special counsel Robert Mueller's office say in a written filing that U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III was wrong to scold them on Wednesday for allowing an expert witness to remain in the courtroom during the trial.

Ellis had erupted on the prosecutors during the testimony of IRS agent Michael Welch, saying he hadn't authorized Welch to watch the trial. Witnesses are usually excluded from watching unless allowed by the judge.

Prosecutors attached a transcript showing that in fact Ellis had approved the request a week before. They say his outburst prejudiced the jury by suggesting they had acted improperly.

__

12:28 a.m.

The cross-examination of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's protégé ended after the defense renewed its attack on Rick Gates' credibility.

In three days of testimony, Gates acknowledged cheating on his wife, stealing from Manafort and initially lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling.

Following Gates' testimony, prosecutors resumed trying to make their case for financial fraud by Manafort through documentary evidence to demonstrate his control of offshore bank accounts containing millions of dollars not reported to the IRS as required by U.S. law.

An IRS agent, Michael Welch, testified that Manafort didn't report at least $16 million on his tax returns between 2010 and 2014. He also said Manafort should have reported multiple foreign bank accounts to the IRS in those years.