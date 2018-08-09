BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press
2018/08/09 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 19 10 .655
x-Washington 18 11 .621 1
Connecticut 17 12 .586 2
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
New York 7 22 .241 12
Indiana 5 24 .172 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767
x-Los Angeles 18 11 .621
Minnesota 16 13 .552
Phoenix 16 14 .533 7
Dallas 14 15 .483
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<