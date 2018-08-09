WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LONDON — Premier League clubs scramble to make their final signings before the transfer window closes ahead of the opening weekend of the season, with Manchester United and Tottenham still chasing late deals. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLAND-SEASON PREVIEW

LONDON — Manchester City opens its Premier League title defense on Sunday against an Arsenal side without Arsene Wenger in the dugout for the first time in 22 years. Manchester United was runner-up in May and manager Jose Mourinho has spent the offseason complaining about the team?s lack of transfer activity. Liverpool finished fourth last season but should be challenging for the title after spending $220 million on new talent. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS — The 100th edition of the PGA Championship began Thursday for the last time in the stifling heat of summer. Club pro Michael Block hit the opening tee shot down the middle at Bellerive Country Club. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

GLASGOW, Scotland — Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Sarah Sjostrom are both after their fourth gold medal when swimming concludes at the European Championships, while Nicola Spirig eyes her sixth European title in the women's triathlon. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1730, photos.

ATH--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

BERLIN — The men's 200 meters and women's 100-meter hurdles are among Thursday's finals at the European Athletics Championships. World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey is the favorite in the 200. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SWM--PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even started. Knowing she was swimming against five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky in the 200-meter freestyle on Thursday at the Pan Pacific Championships, the Canadian had to calm herself down as she readied to dive into the pool. Ruck won the 200 in 1 minute, 54.44 seconds, just ahead of Japanese rival Rikako Ikee. Ledecky was third in 1:55.15. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BBO--OFFENSIVE TWEETS-MLB'S CHALLENGE

Major League Baseball has made an effort to grow the sport among African-Americans, and there are finally some small signs of progress. Meanwhile, ballparks from coast to coast host nights celebrating the LGBT community, another example of baseball's attempts to promote diversity. Right now, all of that is being overshadowed after the discovery of some inflammatory old tweets from current players, social media posts that threaten to undermine some of the work MLB has invested in. By Noah Trister. SENT: 930 words, photos.

GLF--OBIT-LYLE

MELBOURNE, Australia — With a contagious smile, a sense of humor and a deep determination to keep playing golf, Jarrod Lyle endeared himself to people around the world during a long struggle against cancer. The 36-year-old Australian golfer died Wednesday night at his home near Melbourne among family and close friends, the week after opting to forego further treatment and enter palliative care. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

EPL-BEFORE IT WENT GLOBAL

LONDON — The English Premier League wasn?t always a global beast, easily followed in real-time on broadcasts and online in multiple time-zones. By Tamer Fakahany. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-COURTOIS

MADRID — Thibaut Courtois is not expecting problems with Keylor Navas in the fight for the starting position in goal for Real Madrid. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Lindor's 3-run homer in 9th gives Indians 5-2 win. SENT: 1,820 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.