Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;WSW;17;80%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;46;33;Mostly sunny and hot;46;33;NNE;14;27%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;37;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;WNW;21;30%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Sun and some clouds;29;24;E;14;60%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;22;14;Thundershowers;20;13;SW;25;71%;84%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers around;19;13;ESE;10;60%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Sunny and hot;41;26;SW;11;14%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;33;20;Not as warm;27;13;NW;16;52%;60%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;18;5;Sunny, but cool;18;4;SE;6;59%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;33;25;Sunny and breezy;32;25;N;26;47%;15%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;16;9;SSW;12;63%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;28;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;WNW;21;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;15;55%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;18;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. showers;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;WSW;14;74%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Severe thunderstorms;31;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ENE;15;58%;50%;9

Beijing, China;Humid with some sun;30;24;Clouds and sun, warm;33;25;SSE;8;69%;57%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SE;16;41%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;34;18;Cooler;24;16;SW;17;38%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;8;Partly sunny;19;7;ESE;15;65%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;28;13;A p.m. t-storm;27;12;W;6;62%;59%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;36;22;A strong t-storm;31;16;NNW;16;53%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;22;12;Sunny intervals;20;12;WSW;17;53%;74%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny;31;16;ESE;12;43%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Hot with some sun;35;20;A thunderstorm;35;20;WSW;10;34%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Areas of low clouds;13;4;Partly sunny;14;9;S;12;78%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNE;7;25%;2%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;NE;14;75%;67%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;39;25;N;12;34%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;SE;13;65%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;SSE;7;63%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;27;WSW;14;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Mostly sunny;27;21;NNE;14;60%;29%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;26;WSW;18;80%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny, breezy;22;15;WSW;29;48%;53%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;W;9;77%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;Showers and t-storms;34;25;SE;9;58%;84%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;19;Showers around;30;20;SE;14;68%;82%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;WSW;6;73%;81%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;16;Clouds and sun;30;15;S;9;32%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;12;67%;74%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;32;21;Showers around;32;21;SSE;9;59%;80%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;WSW;19;63%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;9;18%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;ENE;12;66%;25%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;34;27;WNW;13;72%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;26;12;NE;13;46%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ENE;13;65%;27%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;SSW;20;60%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A couple of showers;31;25;SW;23;81%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;27;Overcast, a t-storm;31;27;ESE;11;82%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;ENE;21;65%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;30;22;W;16;60%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;ENE;13;63%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NE;22;56%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;9;62%;78%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Mostly sunny, warm;39;31;N;16;47%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, breezy;20;9;Showers and t-storms;18;1;SSW;15;49%;60%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;34;18;Sunny and hot;37;18;N;7;27%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy, a shower;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;16;61%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;29;21;Clouds, t-storms;27;21;SSW;8;89%;98%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with some sun;38;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;S;17;30%;4%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;27;13;Sunny and nice;27;13;SE;11;43%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;20;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;WSW;11;53%;35%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;26;Clearing, a t-storm;33;27;S;10;73%;71%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;E;9;70%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-3;Partly sunny, mild;14;-1;ENE;10;36%;17%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SW;14;78%;70%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;11;75%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;NNW;18;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;17;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;22;57%;34%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Hot with sunshine;35;22;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SW;10;49%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;WSW;10;76%;20%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;ESE;6;38%;12%;9

Male, Maldives;Some sun;32;28;A p.m. shower or two;32;28;SW;14;66%;69%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;9;70%;70%;10

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Thunderstorms;29;26;WSW;11;82%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;13;10;Partly sunny, windy;18;8;W;36;51%;69%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NW;11;65%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;9;72%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;27;15;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;S;15;45%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;S;20;71%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, breezy;12;9;A morning shower;13;11;S;17;84%;53%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning t-storm;27;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;WNW;5;51%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;24;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;W;11;42%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;27;A shower;30;27;WSW;16;83%;84%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;10;Sunshine and nice;24;11;NE;11;58%;29%;12

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;11;57%;81%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and hot;38;25;Sunshine and hot;37;24;WNW;12;36%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with sunshine;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;SSE;11;56%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Partial sunshine;34;25;W;9;55%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Nice with some sun;25;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;10;SW;9;86%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Thundershower;27;14;Partly sunny;25;12;WSW;13;55%;7%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;26;24;Clouds and sun;28;23;E;13;68%;56%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;10;81%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;33;23;A downpour;32;24;ENE;10;74%;66%;12

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Periods of sun;23;13;W;13;44%;29%;7

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;6;SE;14;61%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Cloudy;31;25;SW;17;75%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;26;71%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;22;SE;9;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, hot;35;19;Cooler;23;13;WSW;12;50%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with a t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny;33;21;N;9;64%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;Clearing;23;10;S;17;39%;10%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;SW;12;61%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;27;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;ESE;13;65%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;12;8;Low clouds;13;9;ESE;11;63%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, warm;31;20;Clouds and sun;31;18;SW;24;47%;62%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;20;Clouds and sunshine;24;17;SE;10;67%;8%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with clearing;43;29;Mostly sunny;43;28;N;16;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sun;34;20;WNW;11;54%;30%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;SSW;15;52%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;21;13;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;18;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;14;67%;82%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;ESE;18;67%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NE;11;74%;20%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;13;Nice with some sun;28;17;W;11;37%;44%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;24;7;Plenty of sun;21;8;ENE;5;50%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;9;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;NNW;11;49%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Mostly sunny;28;15;SSW;10;62%;55%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;25;ESE;6;63%;56%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Clouds and sun, hot;36;28;NNE;11;56%;70%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Variable clouds;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;15;73%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and nice;27;13;SE;11;57%;5%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Spotty showers;30;27;ESE;20;72%;84%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Heavy a.m. t-storms;28;15;SW;20;68%;65%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;18;8;Nice with some sun;22;13;N;17;46%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;ESE;12;54%;46%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;SSW;22;51%;57%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;38;22;Sunny and hot;39;23;SE;11;23%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;25;20;Spotty showers;27;19;NNW;13;73%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;38;27;Sunny and very warm;39;26;SSE;11;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;N;12;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;E;8;44%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;31;26;Turning cloudy;33;25;SSW;17;69%;70%;10

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;26;18;Sunny and less humid;24;18;ENE;15;68%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;32;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ENE;13;64%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;33;23;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;E;12;61%;3%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;26;14;A stray t-shower;23;9;NNW;13;72%;62%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sun and clouds;28;16;E;8;49%;42%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, hot;35;22;A strong t-storm;29;16;NW;15;50%;78%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;S;8;76%;80%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and warm;29;18;Partly sunny;27;17;S;18;41%;41%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;32;20;Strong p.m. t-storms;33;17;NW;19;59%;85%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;13;7;SE;18;77%;56%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;Downpours;30;26;WSW;11;84%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;31;17;A morning t-storm;31;17;NE;5;55%;66%;9

