Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 9, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;WSW;11;80%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;115;92;Mostly sunny and hot;114;92;NNE;9;27%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;98;72;Sunny and very warm;100;72;WNW;13;30%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;84;72;Sun and some clouds;85;75;E;9;60%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;72;57;Thundershowers;68;55;SW;16;71%;84%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;65;51;Showers around;66;55;ESE;6;60%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;80;Sunny and hot;106;78;SW;7;14%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;91;68;Not as warm;81;56;NW;10;52%;60%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;65;41;Sunny, but cool;65;39;SE;4;59%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;91;77;Sunny and breezy;89;76;N;16;47%;15%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;49;Clouds and sun;61;48;SSW;7;63%;11%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;83;Plenty of sunshine;111;82;WNW;13;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;High clouds;94;75;SSW;10;55%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;80;69;W;11;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. showers;89;78;A shower in the p.m.;89;79;WSW;9;74%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Severe thunderstorms;87;73;A t-storm in spots;83;72;ENE;10;58%;50%;9

Beijing, China;Humid with some sun;86;75;Clouds and sun, warm;91;77;SSE;5;69%;57%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;SE;10;41%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;A severe t-storm;93;65;Cooler;76;60;SW;11;38%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;63;46;Partly sunny;66;45;ESE;9;65%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;83;56;A p.m. t-storm;81;54;W;4;62%;59%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;A strong t-storm;88;61;NNW;10;53%;82%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;72;53;Sunny intervals;68;54;WSW;11;53%;74%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;88;60;Partly sunny;88;60;ESE;7;43%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Hot with some sun;95;69;A thunderstorm;95;68;WSW;6;34%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Areas of low clouds;56;39;Partly sunny;58;49;S;8;78%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;Mostly sunny;88;63;NNE;5;25%;2%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or t-storm;88;78;NE;8;75%;67%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;101;77;N;7;34%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly sunny;60;43;SE;8;65%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;82;65;SSE;4;63%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;80;WSW;9;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;71;Mostly sunny;81;70;NNE;9;60%;29%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;78;WSW;11;80%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;77;67;Partly sunny, breezy;71;59;WSW;18;48%;53%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;79;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;W;6;77%;44%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;77;Showers and t-storms;93;76;SE;6;58%;84%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;66;Showers around;86;69;SE;8;68%;82%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;97;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;WSW;4;73%;81%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;87;61;Clouds and sun;87;60;S;6;32%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm around;93;81;S;7;67%;74%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;89;70;Showers around;89;70;SSE;5;59%;80%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;65;48;Clouds and sun;64;49;WSW;12;63%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;100;71;NNE;6;18%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;73;ENE;8;66%;25%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;92;78;A t-storm around;93;80;WNW;8;72%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and nice;78;53;NE;8;46%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;91;73;ENE;8;65%;27%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;Clouds and sun, warm;81;64;SSW;13;60%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;A couple of showers;87;77;SW;14;81%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;80;Overcast, a t-storm;87;81;ESE;7;82%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;ENE;13;65%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;92;73;A t-storm around;87;72;W;10;60%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;95;78;ENE;8;63%;44%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny;85;73;NE;13;56%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;6;62%;78%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;103;86;Mostly sunny, warm;102;88;N;10;47%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, breezy;67;48;Showers and t-storms;64;33;SSW;9;49%;60%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;93;64;Sunny and hot;99;65;N;5;27%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy, a shower;88;81;Partly sunny;89;81;SW;10;61%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;Clouds, t-storms;80;69;SSW;5;89%;98%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with some sun;101;80;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;S;11;30%;4%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;80;56;Sunny and nice;80;55;SE;7;43%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;E;13;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;WSW;7;53%;35%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;92;79;Clearing, a t-storm;91;80;S;7;73%;71%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Partly sunny;90;76;E;5;70%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;27;Partly sunny, mild;58;30;ENE;6;36%;17%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;75;A couple of showers;83;75;SW;9;78%;70%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;58;Partly sunny;66;60;S;7;75%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;78;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;NNW;11;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;63;53;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;14;57%;34%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Hot with sunshine;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;90;69;SW;6;49%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Mostly sunny;78;69;WSW;6;76%;20%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;ESE;4;38%;12%;9

Male, Maldives;Some sun;89;83;A p.m. shower or two;89;83;SW;9;66%;69%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;5;70%;70%;10

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Thunderstorms;84;79;WSW;7;82%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;55;50;Partly sunny, windy;65;46;W;23;51%;69%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;NW;7;65%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSW;6;72%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;81;58;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;S;9;45%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;83;76;A shower in places;82;75;S;12;71%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, breezy;54;48;A morning shower;55;52;S;11;84%;53%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning t-storm;81;61;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;WNW;3;51%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;76;55;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;W;7;42%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;84;80;A shower;86;80;WSW;10;83%;84%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;50;Sunshine and nice;76;52;NE;7;58%;29%;12

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;7;57%;81%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and hot;100;77;Sunshine and hot;99;75;WNW;7;36%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with sunshine;80;58;Mostly sunny, warm;83;64;SSE;7;56%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;89;77;Partial sunshine;93;78;W;6;55%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Nice with some sun;77;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;50;SW;5;86%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Thundershower;81;57;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;8;55%;7%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;79;74;Clouds and sun;82;74;E;8;68%;56%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NW;6;81%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;92;74;A downpour;90;75;ENE;6;74%;66%;12

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;65;53;Periods of sun;73;55;W;8;44%;29%;7

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;61;44;Mostly sunny;59;43;SE;9;61%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;Cloudy;87;78;SW;11;75%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;SE;16;71%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;95;74;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SE;6;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, hot;94;66;Cooler;73;55;WSW;7;50%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with a t-storm;90;73;Partly sunny;91;71;N;6;64%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;Clearing;73;50;S;11;39%;10%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;SW;8;61%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;81;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;ESE;8;65%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;54;46;Low clouds;55;49;ESE;7;63%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun, warm;88;68;Clouds and sun;87;64;SW;15;47%;62%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;68;Clouds and sunshine;75;63;SE;6;67%;8%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with clearing;109;84;Mostly sunny;109;82;N;10;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;91;69;Plenty of sun;93;69;WNW;7;54%;30%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;83;67;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;SSW;9;52%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;70;55;Partly sunny;70;56;WSW;11;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;Showers and t-storms;81;67;ENE;9;67%;82%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;Sunshine and nice;88;79;ESE;11;67%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;NE;7;74%;20%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;56;Nice with some sun;82;62;W;7;37%;44%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;74;45;Plenty of sun;71;46;ENE;3;50%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NE;5;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;NNW;7;49%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSW;6;62%;55%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;91;78;A shower or t-storm;92;77;ESE;4;63%;56%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;Clouds and sun, hot;97;82;NNE;7;56%;70%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Variable clouds;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;10;73%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;83;57;Sunny and nice;80;56;SE;7;57%;5%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;Spotty showers;86;80;ESE;12;72%;84%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;Heavy a.m. t-storms;82;59;SW;12;68%;65%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;65;46;Nice with some sun;72;55;N;11;46%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;95;79;A t-storm around;96;79;ESE;7;54%;46%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;SSW;14;51%;57%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;100;72;Sunny and hot;102;73;SE;7;23%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;77;68;Spotty showers;80;66;NNW;8;73%;88%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;101;81;Sunny and very warm;102;79;SSE;7;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;91;77;N;7;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;E;5;44%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;88;79;Turning cloudy;92;78;SSW;10;69%;70%;10

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;65;Sunny and less humid;76;65;ENE;9;68%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;89;78;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;ENE;8;64%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;92;73;Sunny and pleasant;91;73;E;8;61%;3%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;79;58;A stray t-shower;73;48;NNW;8;72%;62%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;86;64;Sun and clouds;82;61;E;5;49%;42%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, hot;95;72;A strong t-storm;84;61;NW;10;50%;78%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;S;5;76%;80%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and warm;84;64;Partly sunny;81;62;S;11;41%;41%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;90;68;Strong p.m. t-storms;92;63;NW;12;59%;85%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;48;A shower in the a.m.;56;45;SE;11;77%;56%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;77;Downpours;87;78;WSW;7;84%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;88;63;A morning t-storm;87;63;NE;3;55%;66%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather