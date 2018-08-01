  1. Home
China fails to inform Taiwan about African swine fever outbreak 

Taiwan tightens food safety protocols following outbreak of African swine fever in China 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/09 19:57
(Image from Flickr)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese authorities have yet to inform Taiwan about a recent outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) virus in China despite an agreement mandating this kind of information be communicated immediately.

According to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan authorities were informed of the outbreak by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), not China, reported CNA. 

The virus is highly contagious, deadly, and without a vaccine, said MAC spokesperson Chiu Chiu-cheng (邱垂正) at a press conference Aug. 9. The mortality rate is around 100% for swine.  As a result Chiu said that the Council for Agriculture will strengthen border control safety mechanisms on all imported pork.

OIE lists the virus as "compulsory" to notify others about when there is an outbreak. China notified OIE of the outbreak but not Taiwan, failing to comply with the Cross-Strait Arrangement on Cooperation of Agricultural Product Quarantine and Inspection.
African swine fever
China
import
food safety
Taiwan

