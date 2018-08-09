TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Thursday that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visits Latin America next week, Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊) will tour in the U.S. for other diplomatic tasks.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will embark on her fifth state visit on Sunday to Paraguay and Belize, during which she and a delegation comprising top-level officials, lawmakers, and enterprise representatives will stop over in the U.S. cities of Los Angeles and Houston respectively during the inbound and outbound flight.

MOFA said on Thursday morning when President Tsai flies to Paraguay for the presidential inauguration scheduled for August 15, the secretary-general will remain in the U.S. where she will meet with overseas Taiwanese nationals and American political figures, reports Apple Daily.

Chen Hui-chen (陳慧蓁), deputy director-general of MOFA’s Department of North American Affairs, emphasized that the secretary-general is not going to promote election candidates for her ruling Democratic Progressive Party as the nation-wide local elections are approaching.

Even though detailed itineraries are still being arranged, Chen said the secretary-general is likely to meet with overseas Taiwanese nationals as well as U.S. state officials and members of Congress. Chen Chu is also likely to visit other American cities in addition to Los Angeles and Houston, said the MOFA official.