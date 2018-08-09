BANGKOK (AP) — A former Buddhist monk who became infamous for a jet-set lifestyle has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison in connection with funds he raised from followers.

Wirapol Sukphol appeared in 2013 on a YouTube video in his monk's robe aboard a private jet with a Louis Vuitton carry-on and wearing aviator sunglasses. He was also accused of sexual peccadilloes, and fled to the United States, from where he was extradited last year.

The Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok sentenced him Thursday to 114 years in prison for fraud, money laundering and violation of the computer crime act for spending money he solicited for building Buddhist statuary and temple improvements on cars and luxury goods. Legal technicalities capped his actual sentence at 20 years.