  1. Home
  2. Politics

Cross-Strait tunnel part of 'China's consistent united front propaganda:' MAC

MAC refutes having any knowledge of China's plan to build an 84 mile undersea tunnel between China and Taiwan

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/09 18:17
Three suggested routes for Taiwan Straits Tunnel Project

Three suggested routes for Taiwan Straits Tunnel Project (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Chen Min-tong (陳明通), promptly responded to China's claim to have finalized plans to build a tunnel connecting Taiwan and China on Aug. 8.

On Aug. 6 the South China Morning Post published an article announcing that China has finalized construction plans to build a 135 km (84 mi) undersea tunnel between Pingtan and Hsinchu, called the Taiwan Strait Tunnel Project. The plan would begin construction in 2030 and feature a train that could travel at 250 kilometers an hour. 

Minister Chen immediately denounced the project, stating, "The proposal is part of China's consistent united front propaganda and was made unilaterally." 

The MAC stated that there has not been any bilateral communication, much less agreement, between Taiwan and China on this subject. 

The MAC stated that by proposing this tunnel, China is simultaneously attacking Taiwan's potential for international space using militaristic intimidation and trying to mislead the public into thinking that this was a bilateral decision, reported CNA. These abrupt actions are very respectful to Taiwan, said MAC. 

 

 
Taiwan Strait Tunnel Project
MAC
China
Hsinchu
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Siemens Gamesa signs MoUs with Taiwanese manufacturers for offshore wind
Siemens Gamesa signs MoUs with Taiwanese manufacturers for offshore wind
2018/08/09 10:42
Taiwan allows UK pork imports for first time
Taiwan allows UK pork imports for first time
2018/08/09 09:45
Taiwan NTNU graduate wins junior title at Czech composition contest
Taiwan NTNU graduate wins junior title at Czech composition contest
2018/08/08 19:50
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
2018/08/08 18:29
China running out of cards to play in trade war: Sankei Shimbun
China running out of cards to play in trade war: Sankei Shimbun
2018/08/08 17:56