LONDON (AP) — The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is calling for a full public inquiry into her death, submitting a legal opinion to Maltese authorities in a bid to pressure them into determining whether more could have been done to save her life.

The reporter was killed in a targeted car bombing on Oct. 16. Three Maltese men have been ordered to stand trial for murder.

Her son, Paul Caruana Galizia, told the BBC on Thursday that the probe into her death is too narrow, focusing simply on how she died rather than who was behind it. He wants an inquiry into the actions of what he called Malta's "mafia state."

Lawyers submitted a "muscular legal document," showing deficiencies in the investigation. If Malta fails to act, the family plans to take action at the European Court of Human Rights.