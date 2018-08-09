Taiwan's Kaohsiung Customs seize ketamine

Customs in Kaohsiung raided a suspicious container at a pier in Kaohsiung early this week and seized 111.454 kilograms of ketamine which they said had a street value of NT$100 million (US$3.27 million), Customs officials said Thursday.



An investigation is underway to find those involved in the drug smuggling operation, according to a press release from Kaohsiung Customs.



Customs officials noticed a 20-foot container of "plastic injection tools" Tuesday when inspecting the manifest of a ship that sailed from Malaysia to Kaohsiung.



A joint search by Customs and the police was carried out, in which the drugs were discovered.