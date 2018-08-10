TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days has just released in Taiwan yesterday (Aug. 8).

After earning about NT$ 12.41 million in box office sales on the first day, the movie top the box office in Taiwan. Not only breaking the record of Korean movies premiere history in Taiwan, but also surpassing the record of well-known Hollywood movies, and forced "Avengers: Infinity War" to be the runner up of the highest grossing box office premiere for this year in Taiwan.

Taiwanese netizens discussed the movie on the internet, saying that the plot is interesting, and even compared the sequel with the first movie, "Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds." While the first movie was also a big hit, people agreed that these two movies have different styles, and some felt that the sequel has a more interesting movie plot.

People also found it fascinating that the movie were released on Father's Day, as the movie also shows a story of father and son relationship, courage, guardianship, and understanding.

In "Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days," the story continues with three grim reapers from the first movie played by Gang-rim (Ha Jung Woo), Haewonmak (Ju Ji Hoon), and Lee Deok Choon (Kim Hyang Gi) who are given the chance to gain a new life if they succeed in reincarnating their 49th deceased soul, Kim Soo Hong (Kim Dong Wook), and guide him to the underworld trails. Meanwhile, God of House (Ma Dong Seok), must recover the memories and secrets of their past life from a thousand years back.