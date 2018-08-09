  1. Home
Philippine delegation attends bilateral industry forum, seeks cooperation with Taiwanese companies

While Taiwan is engaging in exchanges with the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has been reportedly upset with China for failing to fulfil its investment pledges for the Southeast Asian nation

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/09 17:09
Principal of Sun Yat-sen University (right) and Vice Mayor of Davao (Photo by Sun Yat-sen University)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation led by Vice Mayor Bernard E. Al-ag of the Philippine city of Davao attended the "Taiwan-Davao City Connectivity Forum" (台灣─菲律賓產業連結論壇) held at National Sun Yat-sen University on August 9.

The dignitaries are visiting Kaohsiung on a four-day trip at the invitation of the university in southern Taiwan, according a press release by the academic institution.

Representatives from Taiwan and the Philippines exchanged views and sought cooperation opportunities in the areas spanning healthcare, smart green energy, leisure and tourism, as well as port city development.  

Since the establishment of Resource Center for Economics, Industry, and Academy Cooperation (菲律賓經貿產學資源中心), Sun Yat-sen University has invited much effort in the research of Filipino industries and led to the visit by the Davao city delegation, the school said.

According to Sun Yat-sen University, Kaohsiung shares common traits with the Filipino city in terms of geography and urban development. Davao, the third largest city in the Southeast Asian country and the homeland of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, boasts a natural seaport and set up a high-tech industry park in 2006, while Kaohsiung has also been endeavoring to improve port facilities in recent years.

Companies participating in the forum include TAICEND Technology (泰陞國際科技), San Heh Pharmaceutical Corporation (辰和科技藥業), Glac Biotech (豐華生物科技), and Acro Biomedical (亞果生醫), reported Liberty Times.

The private sector in Taiwan has been pursuing closer ties with the Philippines. I-Mei Foods, a leading food company in Taiwan, conducted direct hiring events at Davao and Manila in November 2017 and April 2018, wrote Taiwan News.

While Taiwan is engaging in exchanges with the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has been reportedly upset with China for failing to fulfill its investment pledges for the Southeast Asian nation, reports said.
Bernard E. Al-ag
Davao

