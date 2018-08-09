TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute has crunched the numbers and accounted for total aid spent in the south Pacific since 2011, revealing that Australia is the most giving, but China's presence is becoming increasingly felt.

China surpassed New Zealand to become the second biggest donor of aid to the region from 2011 to 2016, giving US$1.3 billion (NT$39.85 billion), while Australia maintains its mantle, giving US$6.6 billion over the same period.

The Lowy Institute's interactive Pacific Aid Map was launched at an event in Samoa today, hosted by Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop and Lowy Institute Executive Director, Michael Fullilove. The dataset is incredibly extensive, providing the most complete picture of south Pacific aid possible.

The data reveals that Australia is the largest donor to the region by a significant margin, with China and New Zealand being the other top contributors. Japan's presence is clear and the U.S. retreat from regional development is also evident.



(Figure compiled by Taiwan News using data from the Lowy Institute.)

One of the major stories from the study is that China has become the second biggest total donor from 2011 to 2016, amid growing concern around how aid is being used as a means for China to gain influence.

In May 2018, a Harvard University research team presented a research paper to the U.S. State Department, which argued that Chinese loans and aid has the potential to put China in a position to leverage its economic ties to gain strategic and military advantages in the region.

Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells caused a storm when she said in January that China was building "roads to nowhere" in the south Pacific, leaving island nations with unsustainable debt.

Head of the Lowy Institute's Pacific Islands program, Jonathan Pryke told Reuters today that "there is definitely an element of briefcase diplomacy in the Pacific."

At the event in Samoa today, Bishop said that Australia is the "major development partner" for the region and Australia "encourages investments that ensure local communities are sustained and don't impose onerous debt burdens."

China's increasing financial presence in the south Pacific is a concern for Taiwan, as the region accounts for one third of Taiwan's diplomatic allies. From 2011-2018, China gave over 5.5 times the aid Taiwan did.

While in aggregate the picture for Taiwan looks bleak, at this stage, it appears that China and Taiwan are not competing in the same countries for influence. Taiwan's top five donor countries are different to China's top five. The target areas are different, too, with Taiwan focusing on agriculture and multi-sector, while China focused on transport and government assistance.

From 2011 to 2018, Taiwan also engaged in significantly more development projects than China. Over the period, Taiwan engaged in 531 projects, while China engaged in just 203.