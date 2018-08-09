DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An Australian man faces up to 20 years in prison in Indonesia after being arrested for allegedly selling cocaine on the resort island of Bali.

The chief of Denpasar district police, Hadi Purnomo, said Thursday the 43-year-old man, whom he identified only as Brandon, was arrested at a rented room on Aug. 4 in the tourist hotspot of Kuta.

He said police found 11.6 grams of cocaine packed into 13 plastic bags.

Purnomo told reporters that the man, identified by Indonesian news site Kumparan as Brandon Johnson, had been living in Bali for four years and was a designer or architect.

He faces between five and 20 years in prison if convicted.