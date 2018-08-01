TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – By Thursday morning Taiwan time, three airlines in the United States had still not complied to renewed Chinese demands to describe Taiwan as part of China on their websites, but later in the day, they said they were busy working on the changes.

Beijing had initially set the deadline of July 25 for 44 airlines to stop treating Taiwan as a separate country online. While all of them did change references to the island, some airlines chose to remove the name “China” as well, scrapping country names and in the process infuriating Chinese media commentators.

As a result, Beijing’s civil aviation authorities made new demands, asking American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Air Lines to complete the name changes for Taiwan by adding China by August 8, the Liberty Times reported.

By Thursday morning Taiwan time, the three airlines had still failed to make changes on their websites, according to the Liberty Times.

However, later in the day, the companies commented that they were working on changes for the names of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in response to the requests from China, the paper reported.

The U.S. government reiterated its stance that it opposed the Chinese government issuing threats against private U.S. corporations’ business.