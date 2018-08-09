TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Satellite images of what appear to be Hsiung Feng IIE land-attack cruise missile batteries have been posted on the Facebook page of Canada-based Kanwa Defense Review, seeming to indicate they have been positioned there as a deterrent to recent rhetoric and military exercises by communist China.

Kanwa Defense Review has posted satellite images it claims were taken in March which appear to show Taiwan-made Hsiung Feng IIE (雄風二E, "Brave Wind IIE) surface-to-surface missiles positioned at a base in the Yangmei District of Taoyuan City. In the post, Andrei Chang, the editor-in-chief of Kanwa Defense Review wrote:

"The deployment started in March, which means the Taiwanese military is able to carry out in-depth strategic strikes against [the mainland]."

The base is approximately 50 kilometers west of Taipei and 250 kilometers from Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province in China. With a range of what Chang estimates is between 1,000 kilometers and 1,500 kilometers, the weapon would be capable of striking Hong Kong, Shanghai and provinces such as Fujian, Guangdong, and Zhejiang. Chang then indicates potential strategic targets in China that the missile could be aimed at:

"Based on its range, all nuclear power plant reactors, state strategic oil reserve facilities near Zhoushan [in eastern China's Zhejiang province], and the Beijing-Kowloon Railway and other high-speed railways and tunnels would be targeted."

Developed by Taiwan's National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the Hsiung Feng IIE has a similar design to the U.S. Tomahawk long-range, subsonic cruise missile.

Tweet from SCMP showing satellite image of missile launcher vehicles:

Taiwan reveals deterrent to China as satellite images show missile capable of targeting mainland https://t.co/pT86LxTnxh — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 8, 2018

In response to questions over the matter at a press conference, military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said that he would not comment on media speculation, but did say that the military is making comprehensive plans and preparations to ensure the security of the country.