LISBON, Portugal (AP) — High plumes of smoke are blotting out the sun on some of the famous beaches in Portugal's southern Algarve region as a major wildfire there burns for a seventh day.

Almost 1,300 firefighters with 384 vehicles are deployed Thursday in continuing efforts to contain the blaze in forested hills around Monchique, a spa town located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) inland from the coast.

Water-dropping planes have been scooping up water in the sea off beaches that are one of Europe's top summer destinations. Ash from the fire has also fallen on coastal areas.

More than 40 people have been hurt, one of them seriously, and hundreds evacuated from villages and hamlets during Portugal's worst wildfire of the year.

More than 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) have burned in the fire.