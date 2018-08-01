  1. Home
Campaign for Tokyo Olympics Taiwan name referendum surges past half-way mark

Campaign still needs 140,000 extra endorsements by August 29

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/09 14:35
Campaigners for the name Taiwan at the Tokyo Olympics have reached the half-way mark for a referendum.

Campaigners for the name Taiwan at the Tokyo Olympics have reached the half-way mark for a referendum. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The campaign for a referendum in favor of using the name “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei” at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is surging forward this weekend, ahead of the August 29 deadline.

The referendum campaign was named as the excuse for the East Asian Olympic Committee to strip Taichung last month of its right to host next year’s East Asian Youth Games, but the cancelation, masterminded by China, only fired up public opinion in Taiwan in favor of a plebiscite, organizers said.

The movement had already gathered 140,000 endorsements, campaigners said at a news conference Thursday, but that was only half the signatures needed by the deadline 20 days away.

In order to reach that target, 300 volunteers would mobilize and set up petition centers at 54 locations, mostly bus, train and rapid transit stations from Taipei to Pingtung and Penghu, this coming weekend August 11 and 12, from 3 until 8 p.m., organizers said.

The aim was to collect 100,000 endorsements in the shortest possible time, up from 30,000 during the past week, the Liberty Times reported.

The organizers said they were still looking for extra volunteers to help their campaign reach the 280,000 endorsements by August 29.
