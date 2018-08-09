A man inspects the ruin of his house destroyed by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated
A man carries his belongings past the ruin of houses at a village affected by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The no
A man inspects the damage of his house destroyed by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastat
Birds sit above earthquake-damaged homes in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake
A military paramedic tends to a boy who suffers head injury from Sunday's earthquake at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia, We
Villagers salvage items from the ruins of their houses at a neighborhood affected by Sunday's earthquake in Santong, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Wednesd
Villagers gather at a temporary shelter after fleeing their damaged village affected by Sunday's earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug
Children play at a temporary shelter after being displaced by Sunday's earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Aid has begun r
A girl sweeps at a temporary shelter after being displaced by Sunday's earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Aid has begun r
A woman carries her child at a temporary shelter after being displaced by Sunday's earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Aid
BANGSAL, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the Indonesian earthquake (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
A strong aftershock has shaken the Indonesian island of Lombok where tens of thousands of people are homeless after a powerful earthquake on Sunday.
Indonesia's geological agency said the quake Thursday afternoon had a magnitude of 6.2 and was shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers, centered in the northeast of the island. It said it didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.
It's the third big quake to hit Lombok in little over a week. Buildings still standing on the island have been weakened after Sunday's 7.0 quake that killed at least 131 people and a 6.4 quake on July 29 that killed 16.
___
11 a.m.
The Indonesian Red Cross says it's focusing its Lombok earthquake relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people in remote areas in the north of the island where aid still has not reached.
Spokesman Arifin Hadi says the tens of thousands people left homeless by Sunday's magnitude 7.0 quake need clean water and tarpaulins most of all. He says the agency has sent 20 water trucks to five remote areas, including one village of about 1,200 households.
He says, "People are always saying they need water and tarps." He also says they're continuing to look for people with untreated injuries.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says at least 131 people have died but other agencies are giving higher much higher figures. The disaster agency says the higher figures are unverified.