TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – About 60 percent of salary workers in Taiwan will wait for 40 months before asking for a pay raise and 14 percent of respondents will demand an increase in wages by hinting at quitting with less than 50 percent success rates, according to the latest study by 1111 Job Bank.

In a survey on “Wage Growth for Salary Employees,” 36 percent of Taiwanese respondents reported wage stagnation, and overall workers need to wait for 3.47 years on average before they get a raise, wrote the Central News Agency.

“Construction and property industries” employees are among the groups that wouldn’t expect a bump in their paychecks in 3.56 years, while workers in “commerce and service” sectors could see their wages budge every 1.7 years, the envy of all salary workers, the study finds.

Citing data from the “2017 White Paper on Small and Medium Enterprises in Taiwan,” the job bank indicated that 42 percent of companies in Taiwan lack a regular salary adjustment system, but rather adopt a more flexible performance assessment and bonus mechanism.

In cases where a request for a pay rise is rejected, 55.31 percent of respondents will consider leaving the job, 28.92 percent will discuss salary standards with supervisors, and 22.21 percent will wait and seek another opportunity to bring the subject up, the survey shows.

As a workplace rule, an employee must work for at least two years before receiving recognition and being regarded as competent for his or her job. Waiting for 40 months before mustering up the courage to ask for a raise means the respondents believe they are qualified and have contributed greatly to the company and deserve better, vice president of 1111 Job Bank Henry Ho (何啟聖) analyzed.

The survey, which saw 1148 participants, was conducted between July 25 and August 8 with a 2.98 percent margin of error, CNA reported.