|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|95
|373
|93
|127
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|108
|416
|82
|138
|.332
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Simmons LAA
|104
|393
|56
|122
|.310
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Benintendi Bos
|108
|416
|80
|127
|.305
|Segura Sea
|107
|440
|75
|134
|.305
|MDuffy TB
|95
|375
|41
|113
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|110
|433
|54
|130
|.300
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 98; KDavis, Oakland, 89; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 73; NCruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 71.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 3 tied at 11-6.