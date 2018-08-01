TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- There is no shortage of creativity and artistry on display in Taipei over the next week or so. With plenty of entertainment options to choose from this month in Taipei, here are just a few of the exciting events happening around town.

This weekend the Taipei World Trade Center will host the annual Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, a unique opportunity to observe and sample some of the best international and local foods available. The Exhibition covers everything from food and cooking, to kitchenware, culture, and also explores the latest trends in dining style and aesthetics. The exhibition runs from Friday Aug. 10 to Monday, Aug. 13. Tickets are NT$200.

If you’re looking for a something kids will enjoy, or if you are still a kid at heart, then this year’s Summer Game Show and toy expo is definitely worth a visit. Held at Huashan Creative Park Saturday and Sunday Aug.11-12 from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m., the expo showcases a huge array of toys and games, from re-imagined traditional styles to the ultra-modern, with lots of opportunities for guests to try them out. Entry is NT$100, but capacity is limited on the exhibition floor, as there may be a wait.

Taipei's 11th annual Fringe Festival kicked off on Aug. 4, and will play host to numerous artistic performances throughout Taipei until Aug. 19. Taipei's fringe follows in the footsteps of the original Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and is a great opportunity to catch an eclectic bunch of performances in every imaginable style.

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. For a few more Saturdays this summer (Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 this month), Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions, with DJs and occasional drink or food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

The local theater group the Butterfly Effect Theatre Company will be performing “Tape” (甜蜜的復仇) at the LAB Space this weekend and next weekend. There are showings at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Aug. 10-12). Tape is a gripping performance that explores complex adult relationships and sexual abuse. It is intended for mature audiences only. Cost is NT$700.

Next weekend, Aug. 17 through Aug. 19, people in Taipei can look forward to a 2018 Riverside Festival at Yenping Riverside Park in Taipei’s Datong district. There will be live music, as well as a cultural marketplace, and plenty of good food available. Each night will end with an exciting display of fireworks over the river.

Taipei Arts Festival

The Taipei Arts Festival began at the end of July and will continue through September with a number of interesting artistic exhibitions across mediums. There are also a number of workshops available to attend for those interested. Here are a few of the unique performances coming up.



(Image from Taipei Arts Festival)

For something fun, flashy, entertaining, and free of charge check out Australian performance artist Tristan Meecham and his supporting crew of exercise enthusiasts on Saturday, Aug. 18 outside the Zhongshan Memorial Hall. The performance is called “Fun Run” and is an intense visual display of endurance and theatrics that welcomes public participation.



From "Light Years Memorial" (Image from Taipei Arts Festival)

From Aug. 11 to Aug. 19 check out the artistic exhibition “Light Years Memorial: Taipei –Copenhagen”(光年紀事：臺北─哥本哈根), a stunning and attractive performance involving a “4DBox” display, that blends what is real with what is projection, offering audiences an opportunity to “reflect on memory.”

A modern art performance called “Not Man, Not Woman” created by Singaporean artists Liting Tan and Charmaine Poh offers audiences an artistic meditation of gender and gender expression. There are performances on Saturday, Aug.11 (7:30p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 12 (2:30p.m.). Tickets cost NT$500.

An experimental theater production is being organized by the Provisional Alliance. The title of the show translates as “Within water flowing from the Mountain High” (山高流水之空中). It appears to be an experiment in “democratizing theater” to offer social commentary through audience participation, while adding historical meaning by incorporating the venue itself into the show, which are held at the Zhongshan Memorial Hall. Details are unclear, but each performance is likely to be unique.There are performances each day Aug. 10 through Aug. 19.



Promo Image for 山高流水之空中 (From Taipei Arts Festival)



National Theater and Concert Hall

There is always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances happening at the NTCH. Here are a few things to look forward to over the next week.





On Friday evening, Aug. 10, the National Concert Hall will host a visiting orchestra from China, the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra on their international Asia Tour. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and there are still tickets available. Don’t miss an excellent opportunity to see a spectacular orchestral performance.

This weekend check out a performance of the Chinese classic Mulan in musical form , being put on by the National Theater. There are showings at 7:30p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Aug. 9-11), and a 2:30 showing on Sunday (Aug. 12). But tickets are selling fast, check here to see what seats are still available for Mulan: the Musical.

For a dose of spectacular theater in a classical setting, check out the National Theater production of “The End of Revenge” a sequel to last year’s acclaimed “The Dragon Rises” and is a classic tale of dynastic intrigue, betrayal and revenge. There are four showings between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. Tickets and information are available at artsticket.com.

Saturday Aug. 18 will be the first in a series of events that comprise the NTCH Summer Jazz Party: Jazz at the Bistro. The performance on Aug. 18 will showcase the talented voices of David Chen and Airy Liu.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da'An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.