MEXICO CITY (AP) — A weakening Hurricane John swirled offshore parallel to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, bringing rain and high surf to parts of the coast but forecast to stay well away from land and begin curving farther out into the Pacific in the next few days.

Tropical Storm Kristy was far out in the Pacific and Tropical Storm Kristy was in the northern Atlantic, but they posed no threats to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said John was continuing to lose force, showing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Wednesday. The storm's center was about 285 miles (460 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja and moving to the northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Out in the Pacific, Kristy had sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was heading west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). It was centered about 1,410 miles (2,270 kilometers) west-southwest of Baja's southern tip.

The hurricane center said Kristy was likely to strengthen somewhat in the coming days but remain a tropical storm.

Debby was expected to weaken as it moved over the cold waters of the North Atlantic and dissipate by Friday. It had maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 kph). It was centered about 1,075 miles (1,730 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores and heading northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).