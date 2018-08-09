  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Chiayi holds environmental activities for new immigrants in Taiwan

Last Sunday, new immigrants and students in Chiayi attended activities on environmental sustainability

By Jessica Adriana,Taiwan News
2018/08/09 14:15
(Photo Courtesy of Chiayi County Government)

(Photo Courtesy of Chiayi County Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Chiayi held environmental educational activities on Aug. 5 for new immigrants and students from remote areas in order to help them learn about environmental sustainability.

Environmental Protection Bureau of Chiayi County co-organized the activities together with the Great Wisdom Environmental Education Park (大智慧環境教育園區) and Lucao Incinerator (鹿草垃圾焚化).

In this one-day event, the Chiayi County Rural Sustainable Development Association (嘉義縣鄉村永續發展協會) led the participants to visit Great Wisdom Environmental Education Park and Lucao Incinerator. The participants learned about environmental issues in the daily life, how to choose food ingredients, recycling and waste reduction.

Liu Mingquan (劉明全), Director of Environmental Protection Bureau, said that Chiayi has been actively promoting the concept of environmental sustainability and holding in-depth activities related to the environment over the past two years. As for the first half of the year, they worked together with the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF). "In the second half of the year, we co-operated with Chiayi Country Everlasting Development Association and won the group special award of National Environmental Education Awards," Liu added.

In the future, the Environmental Protection Bureau plans to continue to work together with the local industries, non-profit organizations, and environmental protection communities.
environment
Sustainability
Chiayi

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Branch of National Palace Museum to hold ‘cat festival’ in Taiwan’s Chiayi
Southern Branch of National Palace Museum to hold ‘cat festival’ in Taiwan’s Chiayi
2018/08/03 18:15
Chiayi Air Base in southwestern Taiwan to stage air show on August 11
Chiayi Air Base in southwestern Taiwan to stage air show on August 11
2018/07/29 17:03
Museum of Ancient Taiwan Tiles a success of Chiayi's old building rejuvenation effort
Museum of Ancient Taiwan Tiles a success of Chiayi's old building rejuvenation effort
2018/07/26 14:39
Perseid meteor shower visible in Taiwan mid-August 
Perseid meteor shower visible in Taiwan mid-August 
2018/07/16 17:01
Taiwan fireman performs bold stunt for love
Taiwan fireman performs bold stunt for love
2018/07/09 14:46