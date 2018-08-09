Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|100
|010
|401—
|7
|9
|1
|Texas
|203
|020
|40x—11
|19
|2
Gonzales, Tuivailala (6), Pazos (6), Duke (7), Bradford (7) and Zunino; Gallardo, Claudio (7), Gearrin (7), Butler (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 7-1. L_Gonzales 12-7. HRs_Seattle, Zunino 2 (16). Texas, Gallo 2 (31).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|031
|00x—6
|10
|0
Hardy, Lewicki (6) and McCann; Barria, Cole (6), Robles (8), Ramirez (9) and Briceno. W_Barria 7-7. L_Hardy 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (23), Calhoun (15), Pujols (18).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|002—5
|7
|5
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|110—4
|7
|0
Cashner, Scott (8), Wright Jr. (8), Givens (9) and Joseph; Stanek, Beeks (3), Castillo (8), Romo (9), Alvarado (9) and Perez. W_Wright Jr. 3-0. L_Romo 2-3. Sv_Givens (3). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (12), Beckham (6), Trumbo (16).
___
|Boston
|004
|012
|120—10
|12
|1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|300—
|5
|9
|0
Johnson, Brasier (8), Kelly (9) and Leon; Hauschild, Santos (3), Petricka (5), Barnes (7), Biagini (8), J.Garcia (9) and Martin. W_Johnson 3-3. L_Hauschild 1-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (16). Toronto, Hernandez (17), Grichuk (15).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001—2
|8
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|003—5
|8
|0
Odorizzi, May (5), Magill (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver; Clevinger, Hand (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Allen 4-4. L_Hildenberger 2-3. HRs_Minnesota, Sano (8). Cleveland, Lindor (29).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|34x—9
|9
|0
Quintana, Chatwood (7) and Contreras; Fillmyer, McCarthy (8), Wi.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Fillmyer 1-1. L_Quintana 10-8. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|New York
|010
|220
|03x—8
|8
|1
Stephenson, Lorenzen (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Mella (7), Ervin (8) and Casali; deGrom, Lugo (7), Blevins (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Stephenson 0-1.
___
|Pittsburgh
|201
|000
|010—4
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|200
|010—3
|9
|2
Archer, E.Santana (6), Kela (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Marquez, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Archer 4-5. L_Marquez 9-9. Sv_Vazquez (26). HRs_Colorado, Dahl (5).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Arizona
|003
|100
|20x—6
|13
|0
Velasquez, A.Davis (5), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (7) and Knapp; Corbin, Ziegler (8), Andriese (9) and Avila. W_Corbin 9-4. L_Velasquez 8-9.
___
|St. Louis
|100
|002
|022—7
|9
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Gant, Shreve (7), Hudson (7), Mayers (9) and Molina; Richards, J.Garcia (6), Barraclough (8), Graves (9) and Realmuto. W_Gant 4-4. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (15), Carpenter (31).
___
|Atlanta
|030
|400
|100—8
|12
|2
|Washington
|100
|011
|000—3
|10
|0
Foltynewicz, L.Jackson (6), Winkler (7), Brach (9) and Flowers; Milone, Grace (7), Holland (8), Solis (9) and Wieters. W_Foltynewicz 9-7. L_Milone 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (8), Acuna (12), Flowers (5). Washington, Harper (28).
___
|San Diego
|000
|012
|100—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|510
|011
|00x—8
|14
|1
Kennedy, Hughes (5), Wingenter (8) and Hedges; Chacin, Soria (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 11-4. L_Kennedy 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (11). Milwaukee, Arcia (3), Yelich (18), Aguilar (28), Thames (16), Shaw (23).