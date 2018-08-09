Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 100 010 401— 7 9 1 Texas 203 020 40x—11 19 2

Gonzales, Tuivailala (6), Pazos (6), Duke (7), Bradford (7) and Zunino; Gallardo, Claudio (7), Gearrin (7), Butler (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 7-1. L_Gonzales 12-7. HRs_Seattle, Zunino 2 (16). Texas, Gallo 2 (31).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0 Los Angeles 200 031 00x—6 10 0

Hardy, Lewicki (6) and McCann; Barria, Cole (6), Robles (8), Ramirez (9) and Briceno. W_Barria 7-7. L_Hardy 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (23), Calhoun (15), Pujols (18).

___

Baltimore 200 100 002—5 7 5 Tampa Bay 200 000 110—4 7 0

Cashner, Scott (8), Wright Jr. (8), Givens (9) and Joseph; Stanek, Beeks (3), Castillo (8), Romo (9), Alvarado (9) and Perez. W_Wright Jr. 3-0. L_Romo 2-3. Sv_Givens (3). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (12), Beckham (6), Trumbo (16).

___

Boston 004 012 120—10 12 1 Toronto 000 002 300— 5 9 0

Johnson, Brasier (8), Kelly (9) and Leon; Hauschild, Santos (3), Petricka (5), Barnes (7), Biagini (8), J.Garcia (9) and Martin. W_Johnson 3-3. L_Hauschild 1-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (16). Toronto, Hernandez (17), Grichuk (15).

___

Minnesota 000 100 001—2 8 3 Cleveland 100 010 003—5 8 0

Odorizzi, May (5), Magill (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver; Clevinger, Hand (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Allen 4-4. L_Hildenberger 2-3. HRs_Minnesota, Sano (8). Cleveland, Lindor (29).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 1 Kansas City 020 000 34x—9 9 0

Quintana, Chatwood (7) and Contreras; Fillmyer, McCarthy (8), Wi.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Fillmyer 1-1. L_Quintana 10-8. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 7 1 New York 010 220 03x—8 8 1

Stephenson, Lorenzen (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Mella (7), Ervin (8) and Casali; deGrom, Lugo (7), Blevins (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Stephenson 0-1.

___

Pittsburgh 201 000 010—4 11 0 Colorado 000 200 010—3 9 2

Archer, E.Santana (6), Kela (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli, E.Diaz; Marquez, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), Musgrave (9) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Archer 4-5. L_Marquez 9-9. Sv_Vazquez (26). HRs_Colorado, Dahl (5).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1 Arizona 003 100 20x—6 13 0

Velasquez, A.Davis (5), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (7) and Knapp; Corbin, Ziegler (8), Andriese (9) and Avila. W_Corbin 9-4. L_Velasquez 8-9.

___

St. Louis 100 002 022—7 9 0 Miami 010 000 000—1 3 0

Gant, Shreve (7), Hudson (7), Mayers (9) and Molina; Richards, J.Garcia (6), Barraclough (8), Graves (9) and Realmuto. W_Gant 4-4. L_Richards 3-7. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (15), Carpenter (31).

___

Atlanta 030 400 100—8 12 2 Washington 100 011 000—3 10 0

Foltynewicz, L.Jackson (6), Winkler (7), Brach (9) and Flowers; Milone, Grace (7), Holland (8), Solis (9) and Wieters. W_Foltynewicz 9-7. L_Milone 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Culberson (8), Acuna (12), Flowers (5). Washington, Harper (28).