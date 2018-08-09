  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/09 10:49
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 95 373 93 127 .340
JMartinez Bos 108 416 82 138 .332
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Simmons LAA 104 393 56 122 .310
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Benintendi Bos 108 416 80 127 .305
Segura Sea 107 440 75 134 .305
Merrifield KC 109 428 54 130 .304
MDuffy TB 95 375 41 113 .301
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 98; KDavis, Oakland, 88; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 71; Stanton, New York, 69.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 3 tied at 11-6.