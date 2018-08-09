TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Spanish energy giant Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announced on August 8 that it signed 10 memorandum of understandings (MoU) with Taiwanese and international suppliers in Taipei.

The non-binding agreements with six international and four Taiwanese companies are set to improve Taiwan's supply chain of offshore wind energy components.

Taiwan is one of the world's hottest growth markets for wind energy, due to the government's target of 5.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy produced by 2025. To this end, the Taiwan government has partnered with nine companies to set up 14 wind farms off the west coast.

The MoUs are non-binding, and define the nature of the relationship, including use of suppliers or facilities in Taiwan, and price competitiveness. The MoUs also outline Siemens Gamesa's environment, health, safety, and quality standards.

Siemens Gamesa said in the announcement that the agreements "demonstrate the commitment of SGRE to the development of the offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan, fully in line with helping reach the government's goal of 5.5 GW installed offshore by 2025."

"We look forward to bringing global supplier concepts to the local market, and bringing local supplier concepts to the global market with partners of all sizes," said Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa.

The list of 10 companies who signed the MoUs with Siemens Gamesa is outlined below.