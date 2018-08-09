  1. Home
Siemens Gamesa signs MoUs with Taiwanese manufacturers for offshore wind

Siemens Gamesa teams up with Taiwanese and international suppliers to develop Taiwan’s wind energy supply chain

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/09 10:42
Offshore wind farm. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Spanish energy giant Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announced on August 8 that it signed 10 memorandum of understandings (MoU) with Taiwanese and international suppliers in Taipei.

The non-binding agreements with six international and four Taiwanese companies are set to improve Taiwan's supply chain of offshore wind energy components.

Taiwan is one of the world's hottest growth markets for wind energy, due to the government's target of 5.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy produced by 2025. To this end, the Taiwan government has partnered with nine companies to set up 14 wind farms off the west coast.

The MoUs are non-binding, and define the nature of the relationship, including use of suppliers or facilities in Taiwan, and price competitiveness. The MoUs also outline Siemens Gamesa's environment, health, safety, and quality standards.

Siemens Gamesa said in the announcement that the agreements "demonstrate the commitment of SGRE to the development of the offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan, fully in line with helping reach the government's goal of 5.5 GW installed offshore by 2025."

"We look forward to bringing global supplier concepts to the local market, and bringing local supplier concepts to the global market with partners of all sizes," said Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa.

The list of 10 companies who signed the MoUs with Siemens Gamesa is outlined below.

Partner company Supplied product
AH Industries and Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Machining for large steel and metal components
Jupiter Bach Composites for wind turbine components such as canopy and spinners
KK Wind Solutions Control systems and converters
Nissens Cooling systems
RMG Steel Steel parts such as various sheet metal and weldments solutions
SINBON Electronics  and TA YA Electric Wire & Cable Low voltage cables harnessing
SINBON and Walsin Lihwa Corporation Low voltage cables harnessing
TECO Electric & Machinery Yaw motors
Walsin Lihwa High voltage cables
Wuerth C-parts and fasteners

 
