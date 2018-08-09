  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/09 10:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 19 10 .655
x-Washington 18 11 .621 1
Connecticut 17 12 .586 2
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
New York 7 22 .241 12
Indiana 5 24 .172 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 7 .767
x-Los Angeles 18 11 .621
Minnesota 16 13 .552
Phoenix 16 14 .533 7
Dallas 14 15 .483
Las Vegas 12 17 .414 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 94, Indiana 79

Atlanta 109, Las Vegas 100

Minnesota 85, Chicago 64

Washington 103, Phoenix 98

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<