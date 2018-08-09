UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain says U.N. envoy Horst Koehler is trying to bring Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement together by the end of 2018 to work on a solution to the 42-year conflict over the Western Sahara.

Deputy British Ambassador Jonathan Allen said after the former German president briefed the Security Council behind closed doors Wednesday that all members "stressed the importance of consultations with everybody."

A U.N. diplomat says Koehler told members he will be sending invitations to the parties in September.

Polisario Front representative Sidi Omar says bringing the parties together "would be a positive step."

Morocco annexed Western Sahara in 1975 and fought the Polisario Front. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire in 1991 was supposed to lead to a referendum on the territory's future, but that has never taken place.