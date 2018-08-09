CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian government minister says five former dual nationals have been stripped of their Australian citizenship due to their involvement with the Islamic State group overseas.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said in a statement Thursday that a total of six people have now lost their Australian citizenship since the law was changed in 2015.

Dual nationals can now lose their citizenship rights for actions contrary to their allegiance to Australia.

Dutton did not identify the five people. The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Sydney says they are three men and two women who flew to Syria and Iraq to join Islamic State group fighters.

The first person to lose Australian citizenship under the law was Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf, who was left with only Lebanese citizenship in January last year.