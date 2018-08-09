MANTI, Utah (AP) — A self-styled prophet who helped lead a Utah doomsday cult that believed in polygamy remained defiant as he was sent to prison for at least 25 years.

The Deseret News reports 35-year-old John Coltharp told a judge Wednesday he was following "heavenly laws" and he was an Old Testament figure returned to earth to promote child marriage.

Judge Marvin Bagley told Coltharp his beliefs are wrong and he hopes he's never released from prison.

Coltharp pleaded guilty to sodomy and child bigamy charges in June.

Authorities say he formed a group called the Knights of the Crystal Blade with his friend Samuel W. Shaffer and each man believed himself to be married to two young girls.

Shaffer was sentenced in May to up to life in prison.