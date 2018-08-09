WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in many midterm election battlegrounds across the country are trying to maintain their congressional majorities by stoking certain voters' anxieties about liberal Democrats and their policies.

It's a striking turn for a party that just eight months ago was hailing a sweeping tax overhaul as a generational achievement. They promised then to make it their calling card ahead of the November elections. Democrats are more than eager to have a debate over the tax bill.

Instead, there are Republican ads warning voters that California's Nancy Pelosi could return to the House speaker's chair and that a Democratic majority would abolish federal immigration enforcement.

The strategy may have worked for Republicans this week in an Ohio special congressional election. Republican Troy Balderson leads narrowly with votes still being tallied.