By  Associated Press
2018/08/09 05:38
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 94 369 91 126 .341
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 107 412 81 135 .328
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 103 389 56 120 .308
Segura Sea 107 440 75 134 .305
Merrifield KC 109 428 54 130 .304
MDuffy TB 94 370 40 112 .303
Benintendi Bos 107 414 79 125 .302
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Stanton, New York, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 97; KDavis, Oakland, 88; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 72; Haniger, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Gallo, Texas, 71; Stanton, New York, 69; 2 tied at 68.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 3 tied at 11-6.