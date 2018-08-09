NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say the father of a 7-month-old baby found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge fled to Thailand after throwing the boy's dead body into the water.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday he expects 37-year-old James Currie to be returned to the U.S. within the week to face a felony charge of concealment of a human corpse.

Additional charges could be filed pending an autopsy.

A tourist from Oklahoma noticed the baby near the South Street Seaport around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Shea says the baby was alive on Saturday when Currie took him to his Bronx apartment under a custody arrangement.

He says detectives believe the child was dead when Currie left the apartment and headed for Manhattan on Sunday.