New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|274.00
|274.20
|273.90
|274.05
|Down .05
|Sep
|275.30
|277.35
|273.60
|275.10
|Down .10
|Oct
|276.10
|277.55
|274.60
|275.75
|Down .15
|Nov
|276.80
|276.80
|276.35
|276.45
|Down .15
|Dec
|277.50
|279.40
|275.70
|277.10
|Down .15
|Jan
|278.30
|278.30
|278.15
|278.15
|Down .15
|Feb
|279.35
|279.35
|278.90
|278.90
|Down .25
|Mar
|280.25
|281.05
|278.30
|279.45
|Down .25
|Apr
|281.10
|281.10
|280.35
|280.35
|Down .25
|May
|282.05
|283.15
|279.80
|281.00
|Down .25
|Jun
|281.85
|Down .30
|Jul
|283.40
|284.30
|282.25
|282.50
|Down .25
|Aug
|283.35
|Down .25
|Sep
|283.90
|Down .25
|Oct
|284.65
|Down .20
|Nov
|284.95
|Down .30
|Dec
|285.25
|Down .30
|Jan
|285.85
|Down .35
|Feb
|286.15
|Down .35
|Mar
|286.35
|Down .35
|Apr
|286.90
|Down .35
|May
|287.15
|Down .50
|Jun
|287.55
|Down .55
|Jul
|287.85
|Down .55
|Sep
|287.95
|Down .55
|Dec
|288.10
|Down .55
|Mar
|288.15
|Down .55
|May
|288.20
|Down .55
|Jul
|288.25
|Down .55
|Sep
|288.30
|Down .55
|Dec
|288.35
|Down .55
|Mar
|288.40
|Down .55
|May
|288.45
|Down .55
|Jul
|288.50
|Down .55
|Sep
|288.55
|Down .55
|Dec
|288.60
|Down .55
|Mar
|288.65
|Down .55
|May
|288.70
|Down .55
|Jul
|288.75
|Down .55