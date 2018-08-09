  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/09 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 274.00 274.20 273.90 274.05 Down .05
Sep 275.30 277.35 273.60 275.10 Down .10
Oct 276.10 277.55 274.60 275.75 Down .15
Nov 276.80 276.80 276.35 276.45 Down .15
Dec 277.50 279.40 275.70 277.10 Down .15
Jan 278.30 278.30 278.15 278.15 Down .15
Feb 279.35 279.35 278.90 278.90 Down .25
Mar 280.25 281.05 278.30 279.45 Down .25
Apr 281.10 281.10 280.35 280.35 Down .25
May 282.05 283.15 279.80 281.00 Down .25
Jun 281.85 Down .30
Jul 283.40 284.30 282.25 282.50 Down .25
Aug 283.35 Down .25
Sep 283.90 Down .25
Oct 284.65 Down .20
Nov 284.95 Down .30
Dec 285.25 Down .30
Jan 285.85 Down .35
Feb 286.15 Down .35
Mar 286.35 Down .35
Apr 286.90 Down .35
May 287.15 Down .50
Jun 287.55 Down .55
Jul 287.85 Down .55
Sep 287.95 Down .55
Dec 288.10 Down .55
Mar 288.15 Down .55
May 288.20 Down .55
Jul 288.25 Down .55
Sep 288.30 Down .55
Dec 288.35 Down .55
Mar 288.40 Down .55
May 288.45 Down .55
Jul 288.50 Down .55
Sep 288.55 Down .55
Dec 288.60 Down .55
Mar 288.65 Down .55
May 288.70 Down .55
Jul 288.75 Down .55