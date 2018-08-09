New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|111.00
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|108.85
|108.90
|106.65
|107.85
|Down 1.20
|Oct
|111.00
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|112.00
|112.10
|109.85
|111.00
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|115.50
|115.50
|113.20
|114.30
|Down 1.25
|May
|117.80
|117.80
|115.55
|116.60
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|120.30
|120.30
|117.95
|119.00
|Down 1.30
|Sep
|122.45
|122.45
|120.35
|121.35
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|125.00
|125.05
|123.75
|124.80
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|127.30
|128.10
|127.30
|128.10
|Down 1.15
|May
|129.05
|130.10
|129.05
|130.10
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|131.10
|132.10
|131.10
|132.10
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|134.15
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|136.80
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|139.30
|Down 1.15
|May
|141.10
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|142.45
|Down 1.15