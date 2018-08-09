  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 111.00 Down 1.20
Sep 108.85 108.90 106.65 107.85 Down 1.20
Oct 111.00 Down 1.20
Dec 112.00 112.10 109.85 111.00 Down 1.20
Mar 115.50 115.50 113.20 114.30 Down 1.25
May 117.80 117.80 115.55 116.60 Down 1.30
Jul 120.30 120.30 117.95 119.00 Down 1.30
Sep 122.45 122.45 120.35 121.35 Down 1.25
Dec 125.00 125.05 123.75 124.80 Down 1.20
Mar 127.30 128.10 127.30 128.10 Down 1.15
May 129.05 130.10 129.05 130.10 Down 1.20
Jul 131.10 132.10 131.10 132.10 Down 1.20
Sep 134.15 Down 1.15
Dec 136.80 Down 1.15
Mar 139.30 Down 1.15
May 141.10 Down 1.15
Jul 142.45 Down 1.15