  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/09 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 69.09 69.37 66.32 66.94 Down 2.23
Sep 68.26 68.55 65.64 66.25 Down 2.08
Oct 67.90 68.19 65.32 65.87 Down 2.09
Nov 67.56 67.85 65.05 65.54 Down 2.08
Dec 67.35 67.56 64.86 65.30 Down 2.05
Jan 66.92 67.14 64.54 64.97 Down 1.99
Feb 66.73 66.90 64.22 64.66 Down 1.95
Mar 66.24 66.49 63.99 64.39 Down 1.90
Apr 66.02 66.05 63.72 64.13 Down 1.86
May 65.80 65.99 63.45 63.86 Down 1.83
Jun 65.50 65.56 63.24 63.56 Down 1.79
Jul 65.18 65.18 62.95 63.26 Down 1.76
Aug 63.30 63.30 62.99 62.99 Down 1.73
Sep 63.94 63.94 62.73 62.73 Down 1.70
Sep 57.45 Down 1.31
Oct 62.47 Down 1.67
Nov 63.91 64.18 61.83 62.22 Down 1.65
Dec 61.91 Down 1.63
Jan 61.63 Down 1.61
Feb 61.36 Down 1.57
Mar 61.11 Down 1.55
Apr 60.88 Down 1.53
May 62.30 62.30 60.41 60.64 Down 1.53
Jun 60.38 Down 1.51
Jul 60.16 Down 1.48
Aug 59.92 Down 1.47
Sep 59.71 Down 1.46
Oct 59.47 Down 1.49
Nov 60.70 61.00 59.00 59.32 Down 1.47
Dec 59.09 Down 1.45
Jan 58.85 Down 1.44
Feb 58.63 Down 1.43
Mar 58.45 Down 1.42
Apr 58.27 Down 1.40
May 59.62 59.62 58.12 58.12 Down 1.38
Jun 57.95 Down 1.36
Jul 57.79 Down 1.35
Aug 57.60 Down 1.33
Oct 57.30 Down 1.30
Nov 58.57 58.70 56.90 57.18 Down 1.28
Dec 57.00 Down 1.27
Jan 56.82 Down 1.27
Feb 56.71 Down 1.26
Mar 56.59 Down 1.25
Apr 56.49 Down 1.24
May 56.38 Down 1.24
Jun 56.25 Down 1.23
Jul 56.11 Down 1.22
Aug 56.04 Down 1.21
Sep 55.95 Down 1.21
Oct 55.85 Down 1.20
Nov 56.39 56.39 55.65 55.81 Down 1.19
Dec 55.70 Down 1.19
Jan 55.58 Down 1.18
Feb 55.49 Down 1.18
Mar 55.42 Down 1.17
Apr 55.35 Down 1.17
May 55.28 Down 1.17
Jun 55.17 Down 1.16
Jul 55.08 Down 1.16
Aug 55.01 Down 1.15
Sep 54.98 Down 1.15
Oct 54.95 Down 1.14
Nov 55.11 55.11 54.70 54.93 Down 1.14
Dec 54.84 Down 1.14
Jan 54.76 Down 1.14
Mar 54.62 Down 1.13
Apr 54.57 Down 1.13
May 54.53 Down 1.13
Jun 54.50 Down 1.12
Jul 54.44 Down 1.12
Aug 54.40 Down 1.12
Sep 54.32 Down 1.12
Oct 54.29 Down 1.11
Nov 54.34 Down 1.11
Dec 54.26 Down 1.11
Jan 54.25 Down 1.11
Feb 54.23 Down 1.11
Mar 54.18 Down 1.11
Apr 54.17 Down 1.11
May 54.12 Down 1.11
Jun 54.12 Down 1.11
Jul 54.10 Down 1.11
Aug 54.10 Down 1.11
Sep 54.09 Down 1.11
Oct 54.08 Down 1.11
Nov 54.70 54.70 54.16 54.16 Down 1.11
Dec 54.20 Down 1.11
Jan 54.21 Down 1.11
Feb 54.20 Down 1.11
Mar 54.19 Down 1.11
Apr 54.20 Down 1.11
May 54.16 Down 1.11
Jun 54.19 Down 1.11
Jul 54.23 Down 1.11
Aug 54.26 Down 1.11
Sep 54.28 Down 1.11
Oct 54.32 Down 1.11
Nov 54.35 Down 1.11
Dec 54.38 Down 1.11
Jan 54.41 Down 1.11