New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|69.09
|69.37
|66.32
|66.94 Down 2.23
|Sep
|68.26
|68.55
|65.64
|66.25 Down 2.08
|Oct
|67.90
|68.19
|65.32
|65.87 Down 2.09
|Nov
|67.56
|67.85
|65.05
|65.54 Down 2.08
|Dec
|67.35
|67.56
|64.86
|65.30 Down 2.05
|Jan
|66.92
|67.14
|64.54
|64.97 Down 1.99
|Feb
|66.73
|66.90
|64.22
|64.66 Down 1.95
|Mar
|66.24
|66.49
|63.99
|64.39 Down 1.90
|Apr
|66.02
|66.05
|63.72
|64.13 Down 1.86
|May
|65.80
|65.99
|63.45
|63.86 Down 1.83
|Jun
|65.50
|65.56
|63.24
|63.56 Down 1.79
|Jul
|65.18
|65.18
|62.95
|63.26 Down 1.76
|Aug
|63.30
|63.30
|62.99
|62.99 Down 1.73
|Sep
|63.94
|63.94
|62.73
|62.73 Down 1.70
|Sep
|57.45 Down 1.31
|Oct
|62.47 Down 1.67
|Nov
|63.91
|64.18
|61.83
|62.22 Down 1.65
|Dec
|61.91 Down 1.63
|Jan
|61.63 Down 1.61
|Feb
|61.36 Down 1.57
|Mar
|61.11 Down 1.55
|Apr
|60.88 Down 1.53
|May
|62.30
|62.30
|60.41
|60.64 Down 1.53
|Jun
|60.38 Down 1.51
|Jul
|60.16 Down 1.48
|Aug
|59.92 Down 1.47
|Sep
|59.71 Down 1.46
|Oct
|59.47 Down 1.49
|Nov
|60.70
|61.00
|59.00
|59.32 Down 1.47
|Dec
|59.09 Down 1.45
|Jan
|58.85 Down 1.44
|Feb
|58.63 Down 1.43
|Mar
|58.45 Down 1.42
|Apr
|58.27 Down 1.40
|May
|59.62
|59.62
|58.12
|58.12 Down 1.38
|Jun
|57.95 Down 1.36
|Jul
|57.79 Down 1.35
|Aug
|57.60 Down 1.33
|Oct
|57.30 Down 1.30
|Nov
|58.57
|58.70
|56.90
|57.18 Down 1.28
|Dec
|57.00 Down 1.27
|Jan
|56.82 Down 1.27
|Feb
|56.71 Down 1.26
|Mar
|56.59 Down 1.25
|Apr
|56.49 Down 1.24
|May
|56.38 Down 1.24
|Jun
|56.25 Down 1.23
|Jul
|56.11 Down 1.22
|Aug
|56.04 Down 1.21
|Sep
|55.95 Down 1.21
|Oct
|55.85 Down 1.20
|Nov
|56.39
|56.39
|55.65
|55.81 Down 1.19
|Dec
|55.70 Down 1.19
|Jan
|55.58 Down 1.18
|Feb
|55.49 Down 1.18
|Mar
|55.42 Down 1.17
|Apr
|55.35 Down 1.17
|May
|55.28 Down 1.17
|Jun
|55.17 Down 1.16
|Jul
|55.08 Down 1.16
|Aug
|55.01 Down 1.15
|Sep
|54.98 Down 1.15
|Oct
|54.95 Down 1.14
|Nov
|55.11
|55.11
|54.70
|54.93 Down 1.14
|Dec
|54.84 Down 1.14
|Jan
|54.76 Down 1.14
|Mar
|54.62 Down 1.13
|Apr
|54.57 Down 1.13
|May
|54.53 Down 1.13
|Jun
|54.50 Down 1.12
|Jul
|54.44 Down 1.12
|Aug
|54.40 Down 1.12
|Sep
|54.32 Down 1.12
|Oct
|54.29 Down 1.11
|Nov
|54.34 Down 1.11
|Dec
|54.26 Down 1.11
|Jan
|54.25 Down 1.11
|Feb
|54.23 Down 1.11
|Mar
|54.18 Down 1.11
|Apr
|54.17 Down 1.11
|May
|54.12 Down 1.11
|Jun
|54.12 Down 1.11
|Jul
|54.10 Down 1.11
|Aug
|54.10 Down 1.11
|Sep
|54.09 Down 1.11
|Oct
|54.08 Down 1.11
|Nov
|54.70
|54.70
|54.16
|54.16 Down 1.11
|Dec
|54.20 Down 1.11
|Jan
|54.21 Down 1.11
|Feb
|54.20 Down 1.11
|Mar
|54.19 Down 1.11
|Apr
|54.20 Down 1.11
|May
|54.16 Down 1.11
|Jun
|54.19 Down 1.11
|Jul
|54.23 Down 1.11
|Aug
|54.26 Down 1.11
|Sep
|54.28 Down 1.11
|Oct
|54.32 Down 1.11
|Nov
|54.35 Down 1.11
|Dec
|54.38 Down 1.11
|Jan
|54.41 Down 1.11