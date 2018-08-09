HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's commissioner of political practices says state law allows voters to take "ballot selfies" in polling places on Election Day.

Commissioner's attorney Jaime McNaughton said Wednesday the advisory opinion was requested by Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue because some counties were allowing the practice and others were not.

In 2011, the commissioner's office ruled voters could share their marked absentee ballots on social media.

McNaughton wrote in Friday's opinion that if an absentee voter can post a ballot selfie without breaking the law, voters on Election Day must be allowed the same right of expression.

Conditions to that legal opinion include that the photography must not be disruptive at the polling place and that the voters aren't being intimidated or coerced into sharing their ballots.