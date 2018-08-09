NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee says that President Donald Trump's refusal to condemn the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville a year ago was a "pivotal moment in American history."

Lee is releasing his latest film, "BlacKkKlansman," this weekend, a year after the violent clashes in Charlottesville in which anti-racism activist Heather Heyer was run over and killed. Lee's film is about an earlier chapter in white supremacism and the Ku Klux Klan: when African-American police detective Ron Stallworth infiltrated a Colorado Springs, Colorado, chapter of the KKK in 1979.

After Charlottesville, Lee decided to end his movie with documentary footage from the protests, including the car that rammed into Heyer and Trump's response blaming "both sides" for the violence.

Lee said he believes Trump was "on the wrong side of history."